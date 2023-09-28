Mizoram says no to biometric data of Myanmar refugees: Here's why

Aizawl: In a strong stand against what they deemed discriminatory measures, Mizoram has rejected the Central government’s directive to collect biometric and biographic data from Myanmar refugees who have sought refuge in the state following the Myanmar coup. The decision was reached during a Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Lalruatkima revealed that the Ministry of Home Affairs had instructed the state to collect biographic and biometric data from Myanmar refugees. Lalruatkima emphatically stated, “Collection of biometric and biographic data of the Myanmar refugees will amount to discrimination against our own blood and kindred brothers and sisters. So, the meeting of the council of ministers decided not to undertake the collection of the data of the refugees at this time.”
The matter had been discussed with the Ministry of Home Affairs, but the central government insisted on the data collection, despite the state’s objections. Lalruatkima pointed out that these refugees from Myanmar cannot be granted refugee status in Mizoram, as India is not a signatory to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Despite repeated appeals to the central government for humanitarian assistance to the Myanmar refugees, positive results have not been achieved.
However, the state government continues to provide humanitarian assistance and healthcare to these refugees, enrolling thousands of refugee students in schools and furnishing them with free textbooks, uniforms, and other necessary supplies.
In July, a pilot exercise of recording biometric data of Myanmar nationals was started in all 11 districts, as State Home Officer on Special Duty cum Joint Secretary David H. Lalthangliana confirmed. This exercise took place in relief camps.
Attempts were made to reach David H. Thangliana to inquire about the initiation of the pilot exercise and subsequent discontinuation of the biometric recording. However, he did not respond to calls.
More than 30,000 Myanmar nationals have been taking shelter across Mizoram since February 2021 after the Myanmar military junta staged a coup.
The Mizoram government had earlier conducted profiling of the Myanmar nationals and issued identity cards to them.
