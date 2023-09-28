Mizoram: 3 arrested in Champhai for posing as intelligence officials

Aizawl: Local authorities in Champhai have apprehended two individuals who were impersonating officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The impersonation case came to light following a discreet investigation by the Champhai Police, prompted by a report regarding their suspicious activities.
According to the findings of the investigation, the two impersonators, accompanied by a third individual, visited the Khankawn Police Check Gate on September 18. They falsely claimed to be DRI officials and purportedly conducted vehicle checks as part of their operation.
However, the situation took a more serious turn on September 25 when the impersonators resorted to extortion. They allegedly threatened to arrest a civilian unless a certain amount of money was paid to them. This alarming incident prompted immediate action from the authorities.
Subsequent to a thorough investigation, the individuals involved in the impersonation were arrested earlier today. The arrested individuals have been identified as Laltharzeli (daughter of Lalropuia, a resident of New Champhai), PB Rozamliani (wife of Johny Lalthlamuana, hailing from Kahrawt), and Johny Lalthlamuana (son of Lalhlumthanga, also from Kahrawt, Champhai).
A case has been registered against the arrested individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 385 (extortion), 419 (cheating by personation), 170 (impersonating a public servant), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention).
During the operation, law enforcement authorities also seized two fake DRI identity cards from the possession of the impersonators.
