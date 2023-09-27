Mizoram's Reiek village awarded India's best tourism village

Aizawl: The World Tourism Day celebration at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi brought announced Mizoram’s Reiek village as “India’s Best Tourism Village,” clinching the prestigious Gold Award. Reiek village secured its place among the top five villages nationwide to earn this distinction. Robert Romawia Royte, the Tourism Minister representing both the village and the state of Mizoram, proudly accepted the award from Union Tourism Secretary V. Vidyavathi.
This recognition was the result of the Best Tourism Village Competition, organized by the Central Nodal Agency for Rural Tourism under the Ministry of Tourism. A remarkable 750 applications were submitted from 315 districts across 31 states throughout India.
Launched on February 16, 2023, the competition underwent rigorous selection stages, culminating in the identification of 80 outstanding villages in early September. These villages presented compelling presentations and videos showcasing their unique features to the National Evaluation Committee. Based on their performances, Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards were bestowed upon the top 35 villages, with Reiek Village securing a distinguished place among the five Gold Award recipients.
The selection process evaluated villages across various aspects, including cultural and natural resources, economic sustainability, environmental sustainability, governance and prioritization of tourism, health, safety, and security, promotion and conservation of culture, development of social sustainability, tourism development and value chain integration, and infrastructure and connectivity.
Accompanying Tourism Minister Robert Romawia Royte were Joint Secretary of Tourism V Lalengmawia, VCP Reiek Lalrozama, and other dignitaries.
This recognition celebrates Reiek Village’s dedication to sustainable tourism and its outstanding contributions to India’s tourism landscape.
