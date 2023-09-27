Mizoram: African swine fever kills 600 pigs in just one village

Champhai: The peril of African Swine Fever (ASF) has wreaked havoc in the village of Kawlkulh, situated in Champhai District, as the latest reports reveal a toll of 600 pigs succumbing to the deadly disease.
On September 26, six more pigs fell victim to ASF, bringing the total of pig fatalities to 359. To stem the outbreak, 215 pigs have been culled in accordance with ASF containment protocols.
Responding to this dire situation, the District Veterinary Officer has enacted stringent measures to contain the outbreak’s further spread. Restrictions have been placed on pig slaughtering within the village, and the export of pigs from Kawlkulh has been temporarily suspended.
ASF, a highly contagious viral disease affecting swine, poses a severe threat to the livelihoods of the villagers who rely on pig farming.
On September 15, officials of the state’s Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary said that more than 800 pigs have been killed by African Swine Fever (ASF) in its third resurgence since May.
While there was a slight containment in June, the African Swine Fever (ASF) resurfaced in July, impacting several villages in Champhai, Khawzawl, and other eastern districts, according to reports.
