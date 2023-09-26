Mizoram: Serchhip district celebrates silver jubilee amid HIV, drug abuse concerns

Aizawl: As Serchhip District celebrated its Silver Jubilee, it reflected on achievements and pressing concerns. Led by District Commissioner David Lalthantluanga at the Serchhip DC Conference Hall, the event highlighted the district’s progress and its challenges, including the rising issues of HIV/AIDS and drug addiction.

Addressing the gathering, DC David Lalthantluanga expressed his delight in witnessing Serchhip District celebrate its 25th anniversary. He extended heartfelt gratitude to all individuals who contributed their efforts to transform Serchhip into a district. Since its establishment in 1998, Serchhip has undergone substantial development and progress, currently boasting 31 departments and claiming the top spot in India for its literacy rate.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The DC emphasised the notable advancements achieved in education, livelihood, and overall living standards within the district. However, he also voiced concern over the growing prevalence of HIV/AIDS and drug addiction, urging the government, NGOs, churches, and the public to unite in combating these issues collectively.

Officials presented a detailed account of the efforts made to attain district status for Serchhip, tracing back to 1984 when the groundwork began. The establishment of the Joint Action Committee for District Headquarters, Serchhip, in 1986, marked a significant step. In 1987, an application was submitted to elevate Serchhip to district status. In 1990, the Special Committee on Re-organisation of Districts and Sub-Division, Serchhip, took proactive initiatives towards this goal, suggesting that Mizoram be divided into five districts.

By 1996, the Serchhip District Headquarters Demand Committee was established, advocating for the division of Mizoram into eight districts. They meticulously outlined boundaries and district headquarters on maps, presenting their proposal to the government on November 17, 1997. In July 1998, the government issued an order creating three new districts: Aizawl District, Aizawl North District, and Aizawl South District. On June 3, 1999, Aizawl South District was renamed Serchhip District. The DC Office was inaugurated on September 15, 1998, and since then, 15 District Commissioners have served in the district.

The programme witnessed the presence of former Village Council members and demand committee members who played pivotal roles in achieving district status for Serchhip. They were honored with mementos, and the event also featured the ceremonial opening of a foundation stone by DC David Lalthantluanga.

Also Read | Mizoram CM lays foundation stone for JICA funded cancer research centre

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









