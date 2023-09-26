Mizoram NGO concerned over purchase of land by non-locals

Aizawl: The Centre for Environment and Social Justice (CESJ) has addressed a letter to the Revenue Commissioner/Secretary, Mizoram, expressing serious concerns regarding the alleged acquisition of lands within the state by non-local individuals.

In the communication, CESJ has raised alarm over reports suggesting that many people from outside Mizoram, including other countries, have been purchasing land within the state, with certain individuals purportedly seeking land for the construction of fifty houses.

While recognizing that Mizoram has historically been home to Zo people from various states and nations, CESJ emphasised the importance of newcomers adhering to the state’s political, social, and cultural norms. The organisation stressed that newcomers should respect the law of the land, and concurrently, the state has a responsibility to enforce these laws stringently.

In regard to land transactions, CESJ alleged that some individuals have disregarded ‘The Mizoram Land Revenue Act, 2013 (9) Section-98 clause 1 to 5.’ This transgression is viewed as a sign of disrespect for the state’s constitution, they stated. Furthermore, the purchase of a significant number of lands for the purpose of a particular group residing together is seen as a potential form of segregation of specific communities, which CESJ said they are determined to address.

CESJ concluded the letter by appealing to the concerned authorities to halt the practice of land acquisition and sale by any person not in compliance with existing regulations. The organisation emphasized the need for the enactment of necessary laws to preserve the state’s integrity and uphold its legal framework.

The letter was jointly signed by Raymond Lalbiakzama, Chairman of CESJ, and H Lalsangliana, General Secretary of CESJ.

As per ‘The Mizoram Land Revenue Act, Chapter 9, Section 98, Clause 2,’ it is stipulated that “No land within the area to which this Act extends shall be transferred by a tribal to a non-tribal or by a non-tribal to another non-tribal or even by any tribal domicile of the State to a non-domicile tribal without the prior sanction of the Government.”

