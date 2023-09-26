Mizoram: Heroin worth over Rs 4 crore seized in Champhai district

Champhai: In a joint operation, Mizoram’s Excise and Narcotics Department, in coordination with Assam Rifles, has successfully seized a substantial quantity of heroin, weighing 689.52 gram, in Champhai district.

The operation, carried out on September 23 and 24, led to the confiscation of narcotics valued at about Rs 4,826,400 according to officials.

The operation spanned Chhungte and Zote areas within Champhai district, and it culminated in the arrest of four individuals who are believed to be connected to the illicit drug trade. The accused individuals were apprehended and handed over to officials of the Excise and Narcotics Department, where further legal proceedings will take place.

