Mizoram CM lays foundation stone for JICA funded cancer research centre

Aizawl: Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga, marked a momentous occasion on Monday as he unveiled the foundation stone for the Mizoram State Super Specialty Cancer & Research Centre.

The centre, boasting a budget of Rs 700 crore, will be constructed with funding from the Japan International Cooperation (JICA). The ceremony took place at the Mizoram State Cancer Institute Complex, located in Zemabawk, Aizawl.

Zoramthanga expressed his profound satisfaction with this significant step forward in Mizoram’s healthcare infrastructure. He extended his heartfelt appreciation to the government of Japan and JICA for their substantial contribution to Mizoram.

Recognising the pressing issue of cancer and related diseases in Mizoram, the Chief Minister emphasised the vital role this super specialty and research centre would play in combatting life-threatening challenges.

Taking this opportunity, the chief minister urged the general public to adopt a healthy daily lifestyle, emphasising the importance of staying free from tobacco and its associated products, which are known to cause cancer and other terminal illnesses. He reiterated that prevention is always preferable to treatment within the hospital walls.

The unveiling ceremony featured speeches from prominent figures, including Dr. R. Lalthangliana, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Mizoram; Mr. Hajime Taniguchi, Senior Representative, JICA India Office; and Dr. Jeremy L. Pautu, Project Coordinator cum Director, Mizoram State Cancer Institute.

The total project cost is estimated at Rs. 700 crore, with 80 percent of the funding to be provided by JICA and the remaining 20 percent financed by the Mizoram government. The project encompasses a 200-bed hospital, state-of-the-art machinery and equipment, as well as a team of world-class specialists and researchers specialising in cancer and related diseases. The project is anticipated to reach completion by the year 2028.

