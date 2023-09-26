Mizoram BJP celebrates landmark passage of Women's Reservation Bill

Aizawl: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mizoram has expressed its elation following the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. Lalremsangi Fanai, the spokesperson for BJP Mizoram, conveyed the party’s joy to media representatives on Monday, hailing this development as a new and significant chapter for the NDA-BJP leadership.
Fanai underscored the importance and necessity of the bill, noting that its unanimous passage across all political parties, regardless of their ruling or opposition status, highlighted its critical significance. She remarked, “The fact that the bill was passed unanimously reflects its essential nature. Reservation for women in the State legislative assembly and Parliament for policy and law-making will elevate India to a higher status.”
The Women’s Reservation Bill, aimed at providing greater representation for women in India’s legislative bodies, has been a longstanding aspiration for gender equality advocates and has gained widespread support. It reserves one-third of the seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.
Fanai emphasised that this historic moment is a testament to the nation’s commitment to empowering women and ensuring their active participation in the decision-making processes of the country.
