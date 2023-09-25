Tourist statistics in Mizoram show modest growth in 2022-23

Aizawl: According to data sourced from the Mizoram Tourism Department, the state witnessed a total of 2,22,008 tourists in the fiscal year 2022-23, reflecting a steady influx of visitors to the picturesque northeastern region of India. These figures include both domestic and foreign tourists.
In the aforementioned period, domestic tourists constituted the majority of visitors, with a total of 2,18,457 individuals exploring Mizoram. Simultaneously, the state hosted 3,552 foreign tourists, representing a small yet significant international presence.
In the ongoing financial year from April to July, Mizoram has seen a total of 72,417 tourists. The domestic tourism segment continues to be the primary contributor, accounting for 71,342 tourists during this period. The international tourist count stands at 1,075.
Among foreign tourists, the United States leads the way, with a notable number of visitors coming from countries such as Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia, among others
Mizoram is slowly gaining popularity among travel vloggers on platforms like YouTube. Renowned travel vloggers like DesiGirl Traveller and Swathi Hariharan have generated substantial viewership, garnering over 50 lakh views on their travel episodes dedicated to Mizoram.
Despite this growth, Mizoram still lags behind its neighbouring states in the Northeast in terms of tourist footfall. In contrast, Assam reported a robust tourism industry in 2022-23, welcoming approximately 99 lakh tourists. This comprised 98.12 lakh domestic tourists and 18,496 foreign tourists. In July 2023, during the release of the Meghalaya Tourism Policy 2023 in Shillong, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma disclosed that the state had witnessed an estimated 1.5 million tourists, including foreign visitors.
