Mizoram: Ex-chairman of Chakma council convicted of corruption

Aizawl: Dg. Kali Kumar Tongchangya, former Chairman of the Chakma Autonomous District Council, has been convicted of corruption by the Aizawl District Court Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Dr HTC Lalrinchhana.
Dg. Kali Kumar Tongchangya, who had held the position of Chief Executive Member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council at the time of the alleged misconduct, faced accusations of misappropriating Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) funds amounting to Rs 179.03 lakh. These funds, originally earmarked for road construction, were allegedly diverted for purposes related to his party campaign fund and party expenses. Notably, he was serving as the President of the Chakma District Congress Committee (CDCC) during the period under scrutiny.
The Special Judge presiding over the case has ruled in favour of conviction, leading to the immediate remand of Dg. Kali Kumar Tongchangya into custody.
