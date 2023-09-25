88-year-old hero from Mizoram's Lawngtlai District receives Jeevan Raksha Padak

Aizawl: In a heartwarming display of valour and humanity, 88-year-old R Khawlliana from Lawngtlai district in Mizoram has been awarded the prestigious Jeevan Raksha Padak for his selfless act of bravery. The award was bestowed upon him by the government in honour of his extraordinary rescue on October 27, 2021.
The incident that led to this commendable recognition unfolded in AOC locality in Lawngtlai, when H Lalrinchhana, an employee of the Power & Electricity department, was faced with a life-threatening situation. While attempting to repair a transformer, Lalrinchhana was electrocuted, facing imminent danger. It was at this critical moment that R Khawlliana, despite his age, displayed remarkable courage and presence of mind. With quick thinking and sheer determination, Khawlliana utilised a bamboo pole to rescue Lalrinchhana from the perilous situation.
Despite his advanced age, R Khawlliana’s unwavering bravery and selflessness left a mark on the hearts of those who witnessed his daring act.
Lawngtlai Deputy Commissioner (DC) H Lalhmingthanga expressed his joy at witnessing the 88-year-old hero receive this prestigious award. In a heartfelt ceremony, the DC presented the Jeevan Raksha Padak to Khawlliana’s family, as the brave rescuer is currently undergoing treatment for a stroke at his residence.
The Jeevan Raksha Padak is bestowed upon individuals in recognition of their life-saving actions. This distinguished award is conferred for outstanding acts of compassion and heroism, where individuals have valiantly intervened to save lives in various critical situations, including instances such as water-related drownings, accidents, fire emergencies, electrocutions, natural disasters, and rescue operations in mines, among others.
