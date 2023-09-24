Mizoram: Former ZPM members speak out, allege deception

Aizawl: A group of former members of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) spoke out claiming that they were deceived by false promises at a press conference on Saturday. The former ZPM members asserted that they were initially welcomed into the party with open arms during a grand event on August 24, 2023, at Vanapa Hall, only to find themselves compelled to abandon their allegiance due to unfulfilled commitments.

The disgruntled former ZPM members, who had been fervent followers of KS Thanga, a former MLA and Minister of the Congress party, shared their journey of joining the ZPM after careful consideration. At the time of their induction into the party, they expressed their commitment to remain faithful and work diligently to promote its objectives.

However, the group claims that the ZPM failed to uphold its end of the bargain, leading to their decision to sever ties with the party. Central to their grievances is the issue of leadership within the party.

Before joining the ZPM, the former members asserted that they made it explicitly clear that they wished to see their leader, KS Thanga, appointed as the vice president of the party. They contend that the ZPM leadership had agreed to this condition during their initial discussions.

To their dismay, it was later conveyed to KS Thanga that he would not be granted the post of vice president within the party. This unexpected turn of events left the former ZPM members feeling betrayed, as they believed that the party had reneged on its commitment.

Moreover, the former members revealed that they had become aware of a series of internal conflicts within the ZPM, which further eroded their confidence in the party’s ability to deliver on its promises and provide effective leadership.

The ZPM, on the other hand, has not issued an official statement regarding the departure of these former members.

