Man survives bear attack in Mizoram

Aizawl: A 36-year-old man survived a bear encounter while walking between Rullam and Khawbel in Mizoram, getting injured in the process. This happened on Saturday around 10 am.

The victim, identified as Lalnunthianghlima, originally hailing from Rullam village in the Sechhip district, presently resides with his family in Khawbel.

The attack left him with injuries in various places on his body, though fortunately, they were not life-threatening. In a moment of crisis, he quickly telephoned his relatives in Rullam for help. As word of the bear attack spread, villagers from the area gathered to assist.

Reports suggest that the bear, believed to be a female, had recently given birth, and her cubs were located at a distance above the site of the attack. The mother bear, likely in a state of defense, confronted Lalnunthianghlima in the lower area of the terrain.

Local sources confirm that Lalnunthianghlima was promptly taken to the state capital, Aizawl, for further medical treatment. The Mizoram Forest Department was notified of the bear attack, and a comprehensive investigation was initiated by the Range Officer and his team from Chhingchhip.

