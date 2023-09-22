Mizoram: 300 healthcare centres to be solarised

Aizawl: In a move towards enhancing healthcare accessibility and sustainability, Mizoram’s Health & Family Welfare Minister, Dr R Lalthangliana, inaugurated the “Energy for Health” initiative on Thursday at the Zemabawk Urban Primary Health Centre in Aizawl.

This initiative marks a landmark collaboration between the state government’s Health & Family Welfare Department and the SELCO Foundation, aimed at solarising over 300 Sub Centres and Primary Health Centers (PHCs) throughout the state.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Expressing his gratitude to the SELCO Foundation and its partners for their pioneering effort, Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana underscored the potential of this initiative in benefitting the healthcare sector, particularly in villages where the power supply is often erratic. He commended the commitment to completing the project within the year and expressed the department’s readiness for future collaborative ventures.

The “Energy for Health” initiative was originally launched by the SELCO Foundation and the IKEA Foundation earlier this year on World Health Day, with the aim of advancing universal healthcare through the utilization of solar energy. In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the National Health Mission, and state Health departments, this project aspires to bring solar energy solutions to 25,000 healthcare facilities across 12 states by the year 2026.

To formalise their partnership and commitment to this transformative initiative, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the SELCO Foundation and the Health & Family Welfare Department of Mizoram.

VK Joby, Chief Financial Officer of SELCO Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “We are delighted that the Health Department and SELCO Foundation can collaborate for the progress of the state. The ‘Energy for Health’ program is designed to advance the healthcare sector in Mizoram, bringing positive changes and ensuring a sustainable future.”

Also Read | Education minister unavailable to students undertaking 10-hour trek to meet him

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









