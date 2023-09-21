Drivers in Mizoram repair dilapidated roads

Aizawl: Members of the Zoram Drivers Union (ZDU) in the town of Bilkhawthlir, situated in the Kolasib District of Mizoram, banded together to volunteer their efforts in repairing severely deteriorated roads that had been plaguing them for the past two months. This initiative unfolded over the course of Wednesday and Thursday, as these individuals took it upon themselves to address the dire road conditions.

The deplorable state of the roads had reached a tipping point, with trucks toppling over and vehicles becoming stuck due to the treacherous road conditions.

K Vanlalchhuanga, Secretary of the Zoram Drivers Union in Bilkhawthlir, recounted the challenges they had been facing to EastMojo saying, “Our trucks had toppled over. Sometimes our vehicles would be stuck, or they would veer off the road, requiring us to extricate them before continuing.”

These roads, originally constructed by the Ratna company, had been left in a state of disrepair. When the drivers approached the company seeking assistance for road maintenance, they were informed that the company lacked the necessary funds to address the issue adequately.

They appealed to the Ratna company for assistance, specifically requesting boulders to aid in the repair work. Their determination led to an agreement in which the company pledged to provide ten trips of boulders for the repair project on Thursday. Regrettably, only one trip arrived on Wednesday and two trips on Thursday.

K Vanlalchhuanga explained, “It was not sufficient, given the depth of the potholes. Nevertheless, we made the best of the resources at hand. Our volunteer efforts are limited to two days as we must resume our livelihoods.”

Approximately 27 drivers from the ZDU joined forces to mend the roads, marking the first time they had collectively volunteered for such an endeavor due to the extreme deterioration of the roadways. Responding to queries on government aid or support, Vanlalchhuanga revealed that they had not received any such support.

