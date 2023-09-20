Mizoram: Zo United picks leadership for collective action

Aizawl: In a momentous event that could have far-reaching implications for the future of the Zo community in Manipur and Mizoram, Zo United, an organisation formed by various Zo ethnic tribes, elected its leadership on Wednesday. The program took place at the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) hall in Aizawl’s Tuikual locality and was presided over by Manipur’s cabinet minister Letpao Haokip.
Additionally, five tribal Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Manipur graced the meeting with their presence.
Zo United, an initiative that was founded earlier in September under the guidance of the NGO Coordination Committee, has brought together Zo ethnic tribes from Manipur and Mizoram with the shared goal of working together cohesively to address their common challenges and concerns.
One of the significant outcomes of the meeting was the unanimous decision to appoint leaders who will guide Zo United’s collective efforts. These leaders, selected from the participants, were chosen during the meeting. The newly elected leadership is poised to play a pivotal role in steering the organisation towards its objectives.
The leadership team includes Albert L Renthlei elected as the Convener representing the Mizo Peoples Convention. John K Ngaihte from Zomi Council and Ajang Khongsai from Kuki Inpi, Manipur will serve as co-conveners. In addition, three secretaries were elected to key positions within the organisation. Lalhrillien, from Hmar Inpui, was chosen as the recording secretary, Thanglen Kipgen was entrusted with the role of secretary in charge of Finance and Pagin Haokip took the position of Information and Publicity Secretary.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Furthermore, various representatives from different organisations were elected as committee members, further expanding the collaborative efforts and representation within Zo United.
During a meeting on September 7, it was decided that the previously formed Coordination Committee on Separate Administration Manipur (CORSAM) and Joint Inpi Council (JIC) would be abolished or disbanded. This move is seen as a significant step toward streamlining efforts and avoiding duplication of roles, ensuring that Zo United can focus on addressing the core issues affecting the Zo community in Manipur.
Also Read | Mim Kut: Mizoram rekindles traditions to commemorate loved ones
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram CM commemorates Martyrs’ Day with speech on nationalism
- Mizoram: Zo United picks leadership for collective action
- What does having a ‘good relationship with food’ mean?
- Here’s why tests that diagnose diseases are less reliable than expected
- Arunachal CM announces creation of new Keyi Panyor district
- Meghalaya: NEHU admin says Sept 18 incident had no ‘communal’ angle