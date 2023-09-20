Mizoram: Zo United picks leadership for collective action

Aizawl: In a momentous event that could have far-reaching implications for the future of the Zo community in Manipur and Mizoram, Zo United, an organisation formed by various Zo ethnic tribes, elected its leadership on Wednesday. The program took place at the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) hall in Aizawl’s Tuikual locality and was presided over by Manipur’s cabinet minister Letpao Haokip.

Additionally, five tribal Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Manipur graced the meeting with their presence.

Zo United, an initiative that was founded earlier in September under the guidance of the NGO Coordination Committee, has brought together Zo ethnic tribes from Manipur and Mizoram with the shared goal of working together cohesively to address their common challenges and concerns.

One of the significant outcomes of the meeting was the unanimous decision to appoint leaders who will guide Zo United’s collective efforts. These leaders, selected from the participants, were chosen during the meeting. The newly elected leadership is poised to play a pivotal role in steering the organisation towards its objectives.

The leadership team includes Albert L Renthlei elected as the Convener representing the Mizo Peoples Convention. John K Ngaihte from Zomi Council and Ajang Khongsai from Kuki Inpi, Manipur will serve as co-conveners. In addition, three secretaries were elected to key positions within the organisation. Lalhrillien, from Hmar Inpui, was chosen as the recording secretary, Thanglen Kipgen was entrusted with the role of secretary in charge of Finance and Pagin Haokip took the position of Information and Publicity Secretary.

Furthermore, various representatives from different organisations were elected as committee members, further expanding the collaborative efforts and representation within Zo United.

During a meeting on September 7, it was decided that the previously formed Coordination Committee on Separate Administration Manipur (CORSAM) and Joint Inpi Council (JIC) would be abolished or disbanded. This move is seen as a significant step toward streamlining efforts and avoiding duplication of roles, ensuring that Zo United can focus on addressing the core issues affecting the Zo community in Manipur.

