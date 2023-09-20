Mizoram launches online tax payment portal

Aizawl: Mizoram’s Land Revenue and Settlement Minister Lalruatkima on Tuesday inaugurated an online portal for tax payments. The inauguration ceremony took place at the Assembly conference hall in Aizawl, where the minister also distributed Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme property cards.
During the launch programme, Lalruatkima hailed the occasion as a major milestone, emphasising that the introduction of an online revenue payment system had been a longstanding goal for the department. He expressed gratitude to all those who had contributed to realising this project, stating, “It is important for us to remember that paying tax is our duty, and we need to raise awareness on this matter. With this online payment system, people can now conveniently fulfill their tax obligations from the comfort of their homes.”
Lalruatkima also announced that the online revenue payment system would initially be implemented in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation area. The success of this pilot program will determine its subsequent rollout to other districts across Mizoram, demonstrating a pragmatic approach to modernisation.
HDFC bank has been selected as the online payment bank partner for this initiative. The partnership, formalised in November 2021 through an agreement between the Land Revenue & Settlement Department and HDFC Bank, was vetted by the Law & Judicial Department in February 2022. Mizoram State e-Governance Society (MSeGS) provided free software for the system and will oversee its maintenance, ensuring the online tax payment portal remains efficient and accessible.
