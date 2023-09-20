Mizoram CM commemorates Martyrs' Day with speech on nationalism

Aizawl: In a programme held at the Mizo National Front (MNF) headquarters on Wednesday, Martyrs’ Day was observed with MNF President and Chief Minister Zoramthanga delivering a speech on nationalism as the reason for the survival of the Mizo tribe. This annual event serves as a tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the state and the Mizos, and the MNF has been commemorating Martyrs’ Day every 20th September since 1980.

During the programme, CM Zoramthanga addressed the audience, emphasising the significance of nationalism in the survival of the Mizo people. He articulated, “Nationalism is the very reason for the existence of the Mizo people.” He traced the origins of this deep-rooted sentiment, stating, “God blessed our people with land, and our spirit of nationalism was born in 1966. For the next twenty years, our people were baptized with the essence of nationalism, marked by dedication and sacrifice. In 1986, we signed a peace accord with the government.”

Zoramthanga underscored the enduring value of nationalism, particularly for minority communities. He pointed out the challenges faced by tribes that lack a strong sense of nationalism, leading to disarray within their ranks. He expressed the belief that, with time, the blood shed by Mizo martyrs would be increasingly cherished.

Reflecting on the pivotal role played by the MNF in Mizo nationalism, Zoramthanga remarked, “The MNF has experienced both highs and lows, but we proudly wear the robes cleansed by the blood of our martyrs. This sacred legacy bestows upon us beauty and blessings.”

