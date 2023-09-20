Aizawl: Mizoram is gearing up to celebrate Mim Kut festival for the first time since it became a state. The festival is a cherished occasion dedicated to honor and remember departed loved ones.

The official program is scheduled to be held at Vanapa Hall on September 29, with various other programs taking place in individual homes throughout the state.

Lalrinawma, the Minister of Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs, has appealed to the public to come together in remembrance of their dearly departed as part of the festival’s commemoration.

The day will also be marked by activities such as cleaning and decorating the graves of loved ones, along with volunteer efforts by NGOs to clean unmarked graves and community graveyards. Mim Kut is a festival deeply rooted in Mizo culture and tradition. Historically, it was observed following the maize crop harvest as a way to grieve and remember those who had passed away.

An official from the government noted that when the missionaries arrived, they discouraged certain aspects of Mizo culture, deeming them contradictory to Christian beliefs.

Nevertheless, there is now a renewed interest in embracing and preserving these cultural traditions, as people recognize the value of their festivals. “After the introduction of Christianity to Mizoram, many cherished Mizo traditions and ways of life were gradually abandoned, leading to significant transformations in the people’s daily lives. There was a prevailing belief that Christianity and these traditional practices were incompatible, and as a result, our rich heritage began to wane, particularly among the younger generations. However, a new generation of educated youth is now emerging, recognizing the profound significance of our cultural festivals. This resurgence of cultural pride and awareness among the youth has prompted the Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs Department to celebrate the long-forgotten Mim Kut festival, while harmonizing it with Christian beliefs,” said the official.

In response to questions from EastMojo, Minister Lalrinawma clarified that while the primary focus of the festival is currently on the people of the state, they are considering the potential for tourism development in the long run.

To facilitate the celebration of Mim Kut festival, the Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs Department secured a grant of Rs 20 lakh from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India.

According to the Mizoram tourism website, the tradition of celebrating Mim Kut among early ancestors involved paying tribute to deceased souls and worshipping them. Offerings included visits to graves, wine made from rice, fresh vegetables, maize, maize bread, handmade symbolic jewelry, and traditional singing, dancing, and music performances, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Mizo people.

