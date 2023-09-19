Mizoram: Why students from a remote village will walk for 10 hours tomorrow

Aizawl: Students from Thingsulthliah Higher Secondary School, a remote educational institution in Mizoram, are gearing up to embark on a challenging 10-hour journey by foot to Aizawl, the state capital. Their mission is to demand the upgrade of their school from the lumpsum grant-in-aid category to adhoc-grant-in-aid status.
The students, represented by the Thingsulthliah Higher Secondary School Students Union, are planning to commence their journey tomorrow, setting off at the break of dawn. They intend to make their way to Aizawl over the course of the day, with an estimated arrival time of around 3 to 4 p.m.
Their primary objective during this journey is to personally deliver a letter of appeal to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister, urging them to fulfil a long-standing promise to elevate their school’s status.
Laldinpuia, President of the Thingsulthliah Higher Secondary School Students Union, expressed the students’ deep-seated concerns to EastMojo, saying, “Our parents work tirelessly as daily wage earners to cover our school fees, and it has become an immense burden for them. We have been neglected for far too long and want the government to adopt our school.”
The students have received strong support from the school’s teachers, who said they endorse their decision. They said they hope that the Chief Minister and Education Minister will take notice of the effort put in by the students and grant what has been promised to them. The promise to upgrade the school to ad hoc-grant-in-aid status was made as a pre-poll commitment.
Thingsulthliah Higher Secondary School, with a current enrollment of 156 students and a staff of 13, was established in 2004 and transitioned to the lumpsum grant-in-aid category in 2008.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Earlier this month, residents of three villages, where the students are enrolled, displayed black flags outside their homes in solidarity with the students’ cause.
Thingsulthliah Higher Secondary School is among the nine schools for which the Chief Minister and other ministers had assured adhoc-grant-in-aid status as a pre-poll promise in 2018. The 41-day closure of these schools in 2018 was part of the demand the present ruling government pledged to fulfil if elected.
Also Read | Mizoram elections: Independent candidate C. Lalrinmawii challenges gender norms
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Why students from a remote village will walk for 10 hours tomorrow
- Meghalaya: 4 alleged Bangladeshis held in West Garo Hills
- Arunachal CM inaugurates Donyi Polo prayer centre
- Manipur: Slain sepoy Thangthang Kom laid to rest with full military honours
- Watch: Why Manipur actor Soma Laishram has been ‘banned’ for 3 years
- Talks for rights for Tripura’s indigenous people in advanced stage: Pradyot