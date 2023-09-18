Aizawl: In a bid to honour the sacrifices made during the Mizoram Independence movement and to rejuvenate Mizo nationalism among the youth, the Youth Wing of the Mizo National Front (MNF) has announced plans to organise a grand ‘Mizo Nationalism Rally’ on Tuesday, September 19, to observe the 42nd Martyrs’ Day.
The announcement came from Zodinpuia, Vice President of the Mizo National Youth Front (MNYF), who expressed the importance of preserving the memory of martyrs and promoting Mizo nationalism in the region. The youth wing of the MNF said they encourage all individuals who hold the martyrs dear and embrace the spirit of nationalism to join the event.
The rally is set to kick off at 12 pm from the AMC office in Thuampui, with Dr. L. Thangmawia, President of MNYF, flagging off the event. Participants will traverse through the streets of Aizawl, making their way to Vanapa Hall. A highlight of the event will be a special program featuring Tawnluia, the current Deputy Chief Minister of Mizoram, and the former Army Chief during the independence movement.
One of the central objectives of the rally is to rekindle the awareness of the Mizoram Independence movement among the youth, said the MNYF officials. To underscore this point, the Mizoram flag will be prominently displayed during the rally.
Expressing their sentiments, MNYF officials conveyed their happiness at witnessing a growing awakening of Mizo youth towards Mizo nationalism. They stressed the urgency of instilling a sense of nationalism among the younger generation to ensure the preservation and prosperity of the Mizo tribe. Nurturing this sense of identity and unity is vital to safeguarding the Mizo people from any threats of assimilation or annihilation, they added.
Also Read | Mizoram: Complete Lengpui airport by Oct, urges DoNER minister
