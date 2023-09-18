Aizawl: Minister of State for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), B L Verma, has urged state government officials in Mizoram to expedite the ongoing work for the improvement and upgradation of Lengpui Airport, with a target completion date of October 2023.
The Minister’s call for timely completion came during his visit to inaugurate the Prime Minister Vishwakarma Scheme, an initiative under the Ministry of Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises, which aims to boost the region’s industrial growth.
As B L Verma landed at Lengpui Airport, he took stock of the ‘Improvement/Upgradation of Operational/Non-Operational facilities of Lengpui Airport’ project under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS).
A brief but significant meeting took place at the Lengpui Airport VIP Lounge, where the Minister, along with officials from the Ministry of DoNER, engaged with representatives from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the General Administration Department (Aviation Wing). The discussions centred around the progress of the ongoing project, with a strong emphasis on its timely completion.
Although the initial completion date was set for December 4, 2023, the Union Minister reminded officials that during his visit to the airport on April 11, 2023, he had expressed the desire for it to be completed by October 2023. He encouraged all stakeholders to work diligently to meet this revised deadline. During his visit, the Minister inspected various ongoing works at the airport, including the Elevated Road, Departure Lounge, Baggage Make-Up Area, and other crucial facilities.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
PWD and GAD officials explained that due to the nature of electrical work, which is funded through the SASCI (Special Accelerated Road Construction Programme in the North East), expediting progress was found to be challenging.
Accompanying the Minister were GAD Secretary K. Lalthawmmawia; Planning & Programme Implementation Secretary Lalmalsawma Pachuau, Principal Consultant of Aviation Wing Cdr. (Rtd) J. Lalhmingliana and senior officials from PWD, GAD, and the Planning Department.
The ongoing project, with a total budget of INR 1959 lakhs from NESIDS has seen 88% of the civil work completed and 68.31% of the electrical work executed as per latest reports from officials.
Also Read |
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Earthquake researchers take a closer look at what’s going on under the ground
- Summer 2023 was the hottest on record; what can we do about our changing climate?
- Nagaland artisans advised to explore PM Vishwakarma scheme
- ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ review: Exploring the criminal echoes of Mumbai
- Nagaland: Sustainability conclave to be held in Kohima for NE youth leaders
- Mizoram: Complete Lengpui airport by Oct, urges DoNER minister