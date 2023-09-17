Mizoram: Body of man who died trying to save pig found after 4 nights

Aizawl: The lifeless body of a 54-year-old man, Lalhmingmawia, from Aizawl district, was discovered four nights after he went missing while attempting to rescue one of his pigs. The incident occurred on Tuesday when a nearby river, swollen due to heavy rains, swept him and his pig away.
The tragic incident unfolded as Lalhmingmawia, a resident of Dinthar in Aizawl district, noticed the dangerous situation near his pigsty due to heavy rains. He rushed to protect his pigs without hesitation.
However, the swift and powerful current of the river proved too much to contend with, and both Lalhmingmawia and one of his pigs were carried away by the surging waters. Following his disappearance, a search party, comprised of volunteers from the Young Mizo Association (YMA), launched a rigorous search effort in the hopes of locating him. On Wednesday alone, over 300 people from various localities in Aizawl and Sairang set out to search for Lalhmingmawia.
After four nights of relentless searching, the YMA volunteers discovered Lalhmingmawia’s lifeless body on Saturday at approximately 11 am. His body was found in the vicinity of Sairang Dinthar, and a funeral service was held at the Dinthar Young Mizo Association (YMA) hall at 9 pm.
