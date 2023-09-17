Data reveals shocking male suicide rates in Mizoram

Aizawl: A startling revelation has emerged from the state of Mizoram, shedding light on a deeply concerning trend in the region. According to records provided by the Mizoram Police covering the period from 2011 to July 2023, a total of 1,145 suicides have occurred within the state. Disturbingly, data reveals a significant gender disparity, with male suicides being a staggering 65% higher than those among females.
In the first seven months of 2023 alone, Mizoram has witnessed 60 tragic suicides. However, the truly alarming aspect lies in the gender distribution among the victims. As disclosed by the National Mental Health Program, Lalbiaksiami, Additional SP of Mizoram Police, the stark numbers paint a distressing picture. Out of the 1,145 individuals who have taken their own lives, a staggering 954 (82.97%) were men, while 191 (17.03%) were women.
This revelation has ignited concerns among mental health professionals and authorities in Mizoram. According to records from the health department, as reported in a local news outlet, a significant majority of those who have succumbed to suicide fall within the age bracket of 20 to 39 years.
The issue of gender disparities extends beyond suicide rates. According to records from the State Economic and Statistical Department, data reveals a consistent pattern of higher male mortality rates in the state. In 2021, for example, out of a total of 8,101 recorded deaths, 5,156 were men, and 2,945 were women. The records further indicate that in 2020, 6,703 people died, with 4,266 being male, and in 2019, there were 6,606 deaths, with 4,702 being males.
