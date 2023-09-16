MoD inks pact with Zoram Medical College for ex-servicemen

Guwahati: To enable cashless and capless treatment at the Zoram Medical College to ex-servicemen and their dependents, a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) at Aizawl, Mizoram.

The memorandum was signed by Colonel Senthil Kumar S, Director, Regional Centre, ECHS Guwahati, on behalf of Headquarters Eastern Command, Headquarters 101 Area, Shillong and Central Organization ECHS, and Dr John Zohmingthanga, Director & Medical Superintendent, Zoram Medical College.

With the inking of the memorandum on Thursday, the state referral hospital will be empanelled under ECHS, allowing patients, including Assam Rifles Pensioners, who have been referred from the ECHS Polyclinic, Aizawl and Lunglei to receive multi-specialty and super-specialty care there.

Both ECHS Polyclinics Aizawl and Lunglei operate under the aegis of Station Headquarters, Aizawl and endeavours to provide holistic medical cover to the ex-servicemen of Mizoram, under the initiative of Headquarters Eastern Command and Headquarters 101 Area, Shillong.

The memorandum will also make it easier for veterans and their families to obtain the multispecialty/superspecialty/Secondary and Tertiary medical coverage they need without having to travel to Guwahati or Kolkata, which has been challenging in the past three years.

Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) was launched on April 1 this year as a flagship scheme of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence with the aim to provide quality medical care to ex-servicemen and their dependents through a network of ECHS Polyclinics, Armed Forces medical facilities and private empanelled/Govt hospitals spread across the country.

In the state of Mizoram the ECHS facilities are provided by Station Headquarters, Aizawl with the two ECHS Polyclinics namely ECHS Polyclinic, Aizawl and ECHS Polyclinic, Lunglei.

