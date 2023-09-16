Centre unable to provide Rs 3,500 cr due to COVID-19: Mizoram CM

Aizawl: Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga, on Friday said that the central government was unable to provide Rs 3,500 crore to the state during the last three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He made the statement while addressing the annual conference of the Mizoram Engineer Service Association (MESA) at Berawtlang in Aizawl.
The CM said that the state government was unable to take the desired actions due to financial constraints.
“As we have been severely impacted by these problems and constraint, we can’t do what we want to do and make new recruitment. We need your understanding as we have been impacted by several difficulties which we don’t expect,” Zoramthanga said.
He said that the government is well aware of the demands of the association to new recruits. “We also know the needs of other services,” he said.
Zoramthanga said that his government would make efforts for the welfare of the employees. The chief minister said that the hardships and difficulties that the state faced made him realised the need for self-dependency.
He said that Mizoram has been blessed with natural resources, good climate and water reservoir. The CM urged the engineers to give their best to unearth and tap the wealth of the state and to transform it into a land of self-reliance. Further, he encouraged the engineers to take the challenge of developing the state.
MESA was founded in 1972 with 8 members. The association currently has 332 actives members- 144 in PWD, 73 in Power and Electricity department, 67 in Public Health Engineering department and 16 in I&WR department. With some life members, the current strength of the association is 363 members.
