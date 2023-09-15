Mizoram witnesses a notable surge in drug-related deaths in 2023

Mizoram: Statistics reveal a substantial surge in drug-related deaths in Mizoram compared to the previous year. In 2022, the state reported 43 fatalities attributed to drug use, but this year, up until September 14, the number has spiked to 52.

Of the 52 drug-related deaths this year, 42 were men, and 10 were women, highlighting a stark gender divide in these tragic incidents. A majority of these fatalities have been linked to heroin overdoses, underlining the severity of the heroin problem in the region.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Comparatively, last year’s statistics showed a stark contrast, with only four female deaths out of a total of 43 drug-related fatalities, leaving 39 men to make up the majority of the casualties.

According to data provided by the excise department, since 1984, Mizoram has recorded a total of 1,788 drug-related deaths. Among these, a staggering 1,161 have been attributed to the use of Proxyvon, a painkiller notorious for its addictive properties. Additionally, 233 deaths have been directly linked to heroin, underscoring the urgency of addressing the opioid crisis in the state.

Also Read | Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers heroin worth Rs 1.65 crore

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









