Mizoram witnesses a notable surge in drug-related deaths in 2023

Mizoram: Statistics reveal a substantial surge in drug-related deaths in Mizoram compared to the previous year. In 2022, the state reported 43 fatalities attributed to drug use, but this year, up until September 14, the number has spiked to 52.
Of the 52 drug-related deaths this year, 42 were men, and 10 were women, highlighting a stark gender divide in these tragic incidents. A majority of these fatalities have been linked to heroin overdoses, underlining the severity of the heroin problem in the region.
Comparatively, last year’s statistics showed a stark contrast, with only four female deaths out of a total of 43 drug-related fatalities, leaving 39 men to make up the majority of the casualties.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
According to data provided by the excise department, since 1984, Mizoram has recorded a total of 1,788 drug-related deaths. Among these, a staggering 1,161 have been attributed to the use of Proxyvon, a painkiller notorious for its addictive properties. Additionally, 233 deaths have been directly linked to heroin, underscoring the urgency of addressing the opioid crisis in the state.
Also Read | Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers heroin worth Rs 1.65 crore
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Ukhrul DC unveils book on innovative teaching
- Meghalaya: Heroin worth more than Rs 5 crore seized in East Jaintia Hills
- Mizoram witnesses a notable surge in drug-related deaths in 2023
- Why Sports Betting is Gaining Popularity in India?
- How India takes control of personal data
- Women’s pain is often not believed; here’s how to seek help