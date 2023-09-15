Mizoram Child Helpline records 14,947 calls since 2016

Aizawl: Mizoram’s Child Helpline has received a total of 14,947 distress calls since 2016, up until August 2023, as reported by officials during a press conference at the Aizawl Press Club on Thursday. The released data paints a distressing picture of the challenges faced by children in the state.

The most alarming trend highlighted in the report is the significant number of calls related to child neglect, which accounted for the largest portion. The second-largest category of calls pertained to physical abuse, while the third-largest category revolved around reports of sexual abuse.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The government was in the process of integrating the ‘Child helpline 1098’ with the Emergency Response Support System 112 (ERSS-112) helpline of the Ministry of Home Affairs by June-end. The 1098 helpline service had been started in 1995 and was being managed by around 1,500 NGOs throughout the country.

Earlier this year, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani provided a written response to the Rajya Sabha, stating, “In the first phase, integration of the Child Helpline with ERSS-112 has been completed in nine states: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Ladakh, Puducherry, and Mizoram.”

According to data shared by Irani, a total of 31 crore calls were received on the 1098 Child Helpline in the past five years.

Also Read | Mizoram: Woman convicted for choking orphan niece to death

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









