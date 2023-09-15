Mizoram Child Helpline records 14,947 calls since 2016

Aizawl: Mizoram’s Child Helpline has received a total of 14,947 distress calls since 2016, up until August 2023, as reported by officials during a press conference at the Aizawl Press Club on Thursday. The released data paints a distressing picture of the challenges faced by children in the state.
The most alarming trend highlighted in the report is the significant number of calls related to child neglect, which accounted for the largest portion. The second-largest category of calls pertained to physical abuse, while the third-largest category revolved around reports of sexual abuse.
The government was in the process of integrating the ‘Child helpline 1098’ with the Emergency Response Support System 112 (ERSS-112) helpline of the Ministry of Home Affairs by June-end. The 1098 helpline service had been started in 1995 and was being managed by around 1,500 NGOs throughout the country.
Earlier this year, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani provided a written response to the Rajya Sabha, stating, “In the first phase, integration of the Child Helpline with ERSS-112 has been completed in nine states: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Ladakh, Puducherry, and Mizoram.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
According to data shared by Irani, a total of 31 crore calls were received on the 1098 Child Helpline in the past five years.
Also Read | Mizoram: Woman convicted for choking orphan niece to death
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya to boost fruit wine industry: CM Conrad Sangma
- Perception of climate change threats might depend on one’s location: Study
- Kohima Smart City projects lacked proper evaluation, says CAG
- Mizoram Child Helpline records 14,947 calls since 2016
- Nagaland to enact own forest Act as per Art 371(A)
- African Swine Fever resurfaces in Mizoram, killing 800 pigs since May