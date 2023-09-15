Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers heroin worth Rs 1.65 crore

Aizawl: Acting on specific information, personnel of Assam Rifles recovered 237 grams of heroin worth Rs. 1.65 crore in the Zokhawthar area of Champhai district on the Mizoram-Myanmar border, as stated by Assam Rifles in a statement released on Friday.
The operation was conducted jointly with the Zokhawthar police on Thursday, according to the statement.
A 25-year-old Myanmar national has been apprehended for possessing the contraband, the statement noted.
Both the accused and the seized heroin were handed over to the Zokhawthar police for further legal proceedings, the statement added.
