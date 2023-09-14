Mizoram: ZPM to prioritise farmers if elected, says working president Sapdanga

Aizawl: K. Sapdanga, working president of Mizoram’s main opposition party, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), stated on Wednesday that if the ZPM comes to power, their top priority will be to uplift farmers in the state.

Addressing party workers in the Hrangturzo assembly constituency, Sapdanga also emphasised their commitment to youth development.

“Our first priority will be to lift the farmers. We also give due importance to youth development,” he said.

He mentioned that supporting farmers not only benefits them but also vendors, taxi drivers, and traders. Sapdanga highlighted the concerns of government employees and youth affected by drugs due to government failures.

“Government employees want to see new government. They want to see a new government, which can release salary in time,” he said.

ZPM has announced 39 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls, with more to come. In Hrangturzo, they will field General Secretary Lalmuanpuia Punte. Sapdanga urged Hrangturzo residents to vote for their candidate.

Preparations for the assembly elections are ongoing despite speculation about ‘One Nation, One Election,’ with no official communication from the Election Commission of India to halt the preparations.

