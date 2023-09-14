Mizoram short of resources for Ayushman Bhava campaign: Health min

Aizawl: The ambitious Ayushman Bhava Campaign, which aims to bring comprehensive healthcare services to every village and town in India, regardless of age, sex, or religion, may face resource challenges in the state of Mizoram.
Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana, expressed his concerns about the sufficiency of resources within the state’s Health Department to achieve this monumental goal.
Speaking at the state-level launch of the Ayushman Bhava Campaign, Dr Lalthangliana emphasized the need for cooperation and coordination from various non-governmental organizations and urban/village bodies to bridge the existing gaps in healthcare services. These gaps include low screening rates for tuberculosis (TB) and non-communicable diseases (NCDs), as well as low registration for the AB-PMJAY Golden Card, a crucial component of the Ayushman Bhava Campaign.
Dr Lalthangliana stressed the importance of collaborative efforts, saying, “Only with optimum coordination from various sectors and corners, we may achieve Ayushman Gram–-Healthy Village by March 2024”.
Notably, Dr Laxmi Narayan Rathore, a professor from Mizoram University, has emerged as a prominent advocate for TB patients under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan scheme. Dr Rathore has provided support to 50 TB patients under this initiative, earning recognition as a key contributor to the program’s success.
Rathore’s outstanding commitment was acknowledged through the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Performance Awards in Mizoram. Aizawl District received recognition for having the highest number of Nikshay Mitra/Donor registrations, while Serchhip District led inpatient approvals for community support. Mamit District stood out as the most supportive district for TB patients, and Mizoram Rural Bank was honored as the Most Supportive Bank, having provided support to 102 TB patients.
The Ayushman Bhava Campaign was officially inaugurated by Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, in the presence of Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare. Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati joined the launching program via video conference, emphasizing the campaign’s objectives.
Governor Kambhampati highlighted that the Ayushman Bhava Campaign aims to boost awareness about various healthcare schemes and ensure critical healthcare services reach every village. This campaign aligns with the National Health Policy 2017’s goal of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and the principle of ‘Antyodaya,’ aiming to leave no one behind in India’s quest for comprehensive healthcare.
