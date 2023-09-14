CM Zoramthanga stresses on encouraging nationalism in Mizoram

Aizawl: Mizoram’s Chief Minister Zoramthanga delivered a compelling speech on Thursday at the closing ceremony of the Youth 20 Mizoram Meet on Nationalism, Patriotism, and Development, held at Pachhunga University College Multipurpose Hall. He emphasised the importance of fostering nationalism in Mizoram, especially by empowering the youth to shape the nation’s future.

During his speech, CM Zoramthanga traced Mizoram’s rich historical heritage, stressing on the deep-rooted connection of the Mizo people to their land, a bond that stretches back to time immemorial. He also narrated the journey through which the state became an integral part of India, highlighting the simultaneous development of nationalism within the region since gaining independence.

Zoramthanga stressed that while every citizen shares the responsibility of cherishing and upholding nationalism, it is the youth who hold the key to fortifying these ideals for the nation’s future. He explained that nationalism isn’t about hostility toward others but a strong dedication to protect and promote one’s homeland, culture, and traditions.

He urged the audience to channel their energy and aspirations toward the development of Mizoram while preserving the invaluable heritage that defines the state’s identity.

The chief minister’s impassioned speech set the tone for a closing ceremony filled with enthusiasm and commitment. The guest of honour, Robert Romawia Royte, Minister of Sports & Youth Services Department, took the opportunity to elaborate on the numerous initiatives undertaken during the Youth 20 Mizoram Meet. He thaanked all stakeholders who contributed to the success of these events, both in Aizawl and across other district capitals.

Dr. Lalrozama, IAS, Secretary of the Sports & Youth Services Department, presided over the function, and Mr. Lalthlamuana, Adviser of the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), delivered an enlightening lecture on the central theme of the meet.

The Youth 20 Mizoram Meet was organised by the Government of Mizoram in the context of India’s G-20 presidency. The programme was inaugurated by the chief minister on July 14, 2023, and subsequently, 15 meets were held across the state. The closing ceremony on Thursday marked the 16th and final chapter of the programme.

