CM Zoramthanga stresses on encouraging nationalism in Mizoram

Aizawl: Mizoram’s Chief Minister Zoramthanga delivered a compelling speech on Thursday at the closing ceremony of the Youth 20 Mizoram Meet on Nationalism, Patriotism, and Development, held at Pachhunga University College Multipurpose Hall. He emphasised the importance of fostering nationalism in Mizoram, especially by empowering the youth to shape the nation’s future.
During his speech, CM Zoramthanga traced Mizoram’s rich historical heritage, stressing on the deep-rooted connection of the Mizo people to their land, a bond that stretches back to time immemorial. He also narrated the journey through which the state became an integral part of India, highlighting the simultaneous development of nationalism within the region since gaining independence.
Zoramthanga stressed that while every citizen shares the responsibility of cherishing and upholding nationalism, it is the youth who hold the key to fortifying these ideals for the nation’s future. He explained that nationalism isn’t about hostility toward others but a strong dedication to protect and promote one’s homeland, culture, and traditions.
He urged the audience to channel their energy and aspirations toward the development of Mizoram while preserving the invaluable heritage that defines the state’s identity.
The chief minister’s impassioned speech set the tone for a closing ceremony filled with enthusiasm and commitment. The guest of honour, Robert Romawia Royte, Minister of Sports & Youth Services Department, took the opportunity to elaborate on the numerous initiatives undertaken during the Youth 20 Mizoram Meet. He thaanked all stakeholders who contributed to the success of these events, both in Aizawl and across other district capitals.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Dr. Lalrozama, IAS, Secretary of the Sports & Youth Services Department, presided over the function, and Mr. Lalthlamuana, Adviser of the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), delivered an enlightening lecture on the central theme of the meet.
The Youth 20 Mizoram Meet was organised by the Government of Mizoram in the context of India’s G-20 presidency. The programme was inaugurated by the chief minister on July 14, 2023, and subsequently, 15 meets were held across the state. The closing ceremony on Thursday marked the 16th and final chapter of the programme.
Also Read | Mizoram: Woman convicted for choking orphan niece to death
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Tura college hosts food fest to celebrate National Nutrition Month
- Sikkim: Not CAP but SDF funds RSS; CAP counters Bhaichung Bhutia
- CM Zoramthanga stresses on encouraging nationalism in Mizoram
- Assam queer activist launches petition for gender-neutral edu spaces
- Assam: War of words erupts between Himanta Biswa, Gaurav Gogoi over ‘favouritism’
- Setting up old age homes not a solution: Tripura social welfare min