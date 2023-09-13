Mizoram clinches Sub-junior Boys Nat'l Football C'ship 2023-2024 title

Aizawl: The Mizoram Sub-Junior Boys’ Football Team emerged triumphant in the Sub-Junior Boys National Football Championship 2023-2024. They clinched the coveted title with a resounding 3-0 victory over a formidable Manipur side.

The championship, organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), commenced on September 3, 2023, in Malda, West Bengal. The District Sports Association (DSA) ground in Malda served as the primary battleground for the tournament, which extended until September 13, with additional matches held in Berhampore, Murshidabad district.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The championship featured 15 formidable teams, divided into four groups, competing in a single round-robin format. The group stage was followed by two thrilling semi-final clashes on September 10, determining the ultimate finalists.

The grand finale, held on September 13 in Berhampore, witnessed a masterful performance by the Mizoram team. They secured an early breakthrough in the 4th minute when midfielder Lalruatdika executed a perfectly-lofted shot from the right box, sending fans into a frenzy.

Despite the challenges posed by a rain-marred, soggy outfield, Mizoram managed to outmaneuver the Manipur defenders. Lalhnehzova added to their lead in the 52nd minute, and Isak Lalmalsawma sealed the deal with a crucial goal in the 77th minute.

In a show of support and pride, Mizoram’s Chief Minister took to Twitter to congratulate the victorious team. He tweeted, “CHAMPIONS of INDIA! Heartiest congratulations to #Mizoram Team for winning the final match (3-0) over Manipur in the Sub-Junior Boys’ National Football Championship 2023-2024. Also, Hearty Congratulations to the runner-up team, #Manipur. Well Done, #Mizo Boys! Mizoramin kan chhuang a che u. (Mizoram is proud of you).”

Also Read | Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers Meth, heroin worth over Rs 87.84 crore

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









