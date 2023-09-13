Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers Meth, heroin worth over Rs 87.84 crore

Aizawl: In response to a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel seized 2 lakh Methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 60 crore on Tuesday in the Champhai district of eastern Mizoram, near the Myanmar border, along the World Bank road between Zokhawthar and Melbuk. Assam Rifles provided this information in an official statement released on Wednesday.

3.978 kg of heroin valued at Rs. 27.84 crore was seized by Assam Rifles, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, the statement mentioned.

A senior official of Assam Rifles said that two peddlers managed to flee before security personnel could apprehend them.

A few banned Burmese Kenbo bikes used for transporting the consignment were also recovered from the site, she said

The entire consignment of Methamphetamine tablets and heroin was handed over to Zokhawthar police for further legal proceeding the same day, the Assam Rifles statement added.

