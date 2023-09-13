Aizawl: On Tuesday, during a campaign kick-off event held in Keifang, Congress President Lalsawta addressed a gathering and voiced his concerns over the current state of India and Mizoram, attributing the challenges to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Lalsawta claimed that the BJP was exploiting religion, particularly Hinduism, for its own political gains.
Lalsawta began by stating, “India and Mizoram are going through challenging times as the BJP is robbing the people in the name of Hinduism.” He emphasized that the impact of BJP governance could be seen in neighboring Manipur, which is currently facing a crisis that has resulted in the loss of approximately 200 lives and the displacement of thousands.
Expressing deep concern for the state of religious freedom and liberty, especially for Christian missionaries, Lalsawta alleged that these values were at stake under BJP rule. He accused the BJP of prioritising Hindu-related initiatives, such as the construction of the Ayodhya temple and the Uniform Civil Code, while neglecting the interests and concerns of the Christian community.
Lalsawta asserted, “The BJP’s introduction of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act and its singular focus on Hindu-related works are dangerous for Christians and the diversity of our nation.”
While emphasising the Congress party’s commitment to the welfare of Mizoram, Lalsawta stated, “We don’t have time to criticise other parties. The Congress party is sure of where they stand, and while we work for the betterment of Mizoram, we will continue to oppose the BJP and its coalition partners.”
