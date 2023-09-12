3 held with 1,800 rounds of AK-47 bullets in Mizoram

Aizawl: Acting on specific intelligence Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police launched a joint operation in general area of Tlangpuikawn in Siaha district and recovered a huge cache of ammunition.
On receipt of inputs from sources regarding movement of war like stores from Archung (Lawngtlai dist) to Lawngtlai, the joint team established a joint check post.
The party searched the suspected vehicles (three two wheelers) at the check post near Tlangpuikawn and recovered 1800 rounds of AK 47.
Three people, including two Myanmar nationals, were apprehended for possessing the ammunition.
The war like stores and the personnel have been handed over to Siaha Police Station.
