Mizoram elections: Ruling party MNF finalises 38 candidates

Aizawl: With assembly polls later this year, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) finalised its candidates for 38 out of 40 assembly constituencies, a party leader said on Sunday.

The meeting of the MNF nomination committee on Saturday finalised 38 candidates and put on hold two assembly constituencies- Chalfilh and Aizawl South-II seats, the leader said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The incumbent MLA for Chalfilh is the current speaker of the state assembly Lalrinliana Sailo of the ruling MNF, while Lalchhuanthanga of the main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is the incumbent MLA of Aizawl south-II seat.

It is not certain whether or not Lalrinliana Sailo will be fielded by the MNF, highly placed sources said.

The MNF nomination committee also decided to field debutant Lalremruata Chhangte (36) in the Hrangturzo seat as incumbent MLA and home minister Lalchamliana decided not to contest this time, the sources said.

Chhangte, a former student leader, has previously served as the vice president of the MNF youth wing.

Earlier, the ZPM had declared its candidates for 39 assembly constituencies except Chakma-dominated Tuichawng seat.

Sources also said Congress will soon finalise candidates for the upcoming assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The upcoming assembly polls are expected to be a triangular fight among the ruling MNF, ZPM and Congress.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly are due later this year, and the present term will end on December 17.

The MNF currently has 27 members, ZPM -6, Congress-5, and the BJP has one member.

Dr. K. Beichhua, who resigned as a minister in December last year and was later expelled from the MNF, said he would join the BJP before the assembly polls.

Also Read | Tripura: Why internally displaced Brus still want to vote in Mizoram polls

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









