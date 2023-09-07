Renaming India to Bharat a strategy to build Hindutva nation: Mizoram Congress

Aizawl: Congress held a press conference on Wednesday, where party spokesperson Lallianchhunga voiced strong concerns over the alleged attempts by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to promote a Hindutva-centric agenda.

He emphasised the need to save the nation and its diverse communities, suggesting that Congress coming to power is essential to protect people’s interests.

During the press conference, Lallianchhunga criticised the BJP-led government for introducing measures that, in his view, aim to build a Hindutva-oriented nation. He pointed out that the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), accepted by the Mizo National Front, was brought in under the BJP’s watch. Furthermore, the spokesperson claimed that the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was part of the BJP’s agenda to enforce a “one nation, one law” policy, which he argued could lead to the marginalisation of some religions and minority communities.

Highlighting a possible upcoming development, Lallianchhunga suggested that there may be efforts to rename India to “Bharat” in a special session of parliament scheduled for September 18, 2023. He framed these legislative moves as part of a broader strategy to build a Hindutva nation using legal means.

In response to these concerns, the Congress spokesperson pledged that if the Congress party comes to power in the central and state governments, they would work towards disintegrating the Uniform Civil Code and reversing the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act of 2023.

Lallianchhunga concluded by highlighting a disconcerting statistic, noting that since 2014, India has been listed among the “10 most dangerous countries to live for Christians in the World.”

He argued that the BJP’s policies have had a detrimental impact on India and, particularly, on Mizoram, where a significant Christian population resides.

