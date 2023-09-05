Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 16.73 lakh seized in Champhai district

Aizawl: Acting on specific intelligence, personnel of the Assam Rifles recovered 23.9 grams of heroin worth Rs. 16.73 lakh in Zote village, Champhai district, near the Myanmar border on Monday, as stated by the Assam Rifles in a press release.
The operation was conducted in collaboration with the state excise and narcotics department.
No individuals have been arrested in connection with the seizure.
The recovered heroin, concealed in two soap cases, was promptly handed over to the excise and narcotics department on the same day, as mentioned in the statement.
The Assam Rifles have been at the forefront of the fight against the drug menace and continue to wage a relentless war on drugs.
