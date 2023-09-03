Judiciary stands for peaceful resolution of problems: CJI

Aizawl: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud said on Saturday that the judiciary, or the court of justice, stands for the peaceful resolution of problems.

After inaugurating the new building of the Aizawl bench of Gauhati High Court at the Mizoram New Capital Complex (MINECO) or Secretariat complex in Aizawl, Chandrachud stated that the important message that the judiciary or the court of justice sends across society is that “We stand for the rule of law, we stand for the peaceful resolution of disputes.”

He emphasized that the rule of law sustains the nation, and judges, lawyers, and litigants who come to the court convey an important message about the democratic values of the nation.

“There are many countries in the world where the resolution of problems takes place through arms and weapons. However, the importance of our institution is that we have replaced a culture of violence with a culture of dialogue, tolerance, understanding, and the realization that we share the values necessary for human happiness,” he said.

Chandrachud also stressed that all dispensations of justice involve a sense of compassion, which understands the problems of all human beings.

He mentioned that every citizen has a vital role in strengthening the court of justice because the work one does, whether as a private lawyer or a government advocate, emphasizes political values crucial to the stability and survival of the nation.

Chandrachud further noted that the sense of dialogue between communities and different stakeholders has promoted understanding across the Indian nation.

While urging more women to join the judiciary, the CJI stated that special efforts should be made to ensure that the workplace is more conducive to women.

The CJI also mentioned that the new high court building with modern infrastructure is a step in the right direction and will sow the seeds of justice and the rule of law.

The new building of the Aizawl bench of Gauhati High Court was constructed using Non-Lapsable Central Pool Resources (NLCPR) with a sanctioned amount of Rs. 4624.12 lakh. The architectural and structural design was done by Mizoram PWD, and North East Consultancy Services is the contractor. It comprises the main building, the advocate building, and the visiting judge building, with a total floor area of 13,773.11 sqm.

