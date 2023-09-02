Aizawl: Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana on Friday expressed deep anguish at the recent railway bridge collapse in the Sairang area that killed 23 workers.

Addressing a debriefing on the collapse of the under-construction railway bridge at Sairang zero point and the search and rescue operation, the home minister again sent out his heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

He hoped that the crucial infrastructure project would be completed soon despite the tragedy.

While appreciating the all-out efforts given by the teams involved in the search and rescue operations, he urged the meetings to come out with ideas for better preparedness in the event of another disaster.

He also took this opportunity to urge everyone to take the required extra precautionary measures in a seismic zone 5 state like Mizoram. He said that natural disasters are inevitable, but most of the man-made disasters can be avoided.

Chief Secretary Dr Renu Sharma, in her keynote address, quickly briefed about how the incident report was received and the subsequent course of action.

She expressed her high appreciation for the rescue workers -NDRF, SDRF, QRT, medical teams, and officials for setting exemplary rescue operations.

She also thanked the YMA members who arrived at the scene of the disaster first.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department secretary K. Lalrinzuali opened the debriefing session with a report on coordination between various teams who participated in the search and rescue operations.

She also reported on the follow-up procedures after the completion of the operation.

Rescue workers were felicitated during the function.

As many as 23 workers from Malda district in West Bengal were killed and three were injured in the railway bridge collapse.

Railway said that the incident was caused by the collapse of one steel girder of the under-construction bridge along the Bairabi- Sairang BG project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured.

Railway also announced to give Rs. 10 lakh each to the deceased.

