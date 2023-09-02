Mizoram: Assam Rifles, Excise dept seize heroin worth over Rs 6.38 cr

Aizawl: Personnel of Assam Rifles and officials from the Excise and Narcotics Department seized 912 grams of heroin worth over Rs. 6.38 crore in two separate operations in the Champhai district near the Myanmar border, as reported by Assam Rifles in a statement on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department seized 852.16 grams of heroin in Champhai’s Bethelveng locality on Thursday, according to the statement.

A 34-year-old Myanmar national identified as Thangmanglian has been apprehended for possessing the contraband worth over Rs. 5.96 crore, the statement added.

The seized heroin was concealed in 70 soap cases.

In a separate operation on the same day, Assam Rifles personnel also recovered 60.2 grams of heroin worth Rs. 42.14 lakh in Chhungte, Champhai district, according to the statement.

Lalrinmuana (32), a resident of Khawzawl, has been apprehended for possessing the contraband, which was concealed in 5 soap cases.

Both accused individuals and the recovered heroin were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department for further legal proceedings, as stated in the release.

