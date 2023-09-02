Mizoram: Assam Rifles, Excise dept seize heroin worth over Rs 6.38 cr

Aizawl: Personnel of Assam Rifles and officials from the Excise and Narcotics Department seized 912 grams of heroin worth over Rs. 6.38 crore in two separate operations in the Champhai district near the Myanmar border, as reported by Assam Rifles in a statement on Friday.
Acting on a tip-off, a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department seized 852.16 grams of heroin in Champhai’s Bethelveng locality on Thursday, according to the statement.
A 34-year-old Myanmar national identified as Thangmanglian has been apprehended for possessing the contraband worth over Rs. 5.96 crore, the statement added.
The seized heroin was concealed in 70 soap cases.
In a separate operation on the same day, Assam Rifles personnel also recovered 60.2 grams of heroin worth Rs. 42.14 lakh in Chhungte, Champhai district, according to the statement.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Lalrinmuana (32), a resident of Khawzawl, has been apprehended for possessing the contraband, which was concealed in 5 soap cases.
Both accused individuals and the recovered heroin were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department for further legal proceedings, as stated in the release.
Also Read | Mizoram: ZPM forges alliance with HPC ahead of assembly elections
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Bengal firm developing self-heating vests for defence personnel
- Dramatic narrative, impactful action take centre stage in ‘Gran Turismo’
- Arunachal bans rodent glue traps after PETA appeal
- Assam: Solar fence installed to curb human-wildlife conflict in Raimona National Park
- Tripura: TIPRA Motha says supporters can vote as they please in by-polls
- Nagaland govt reaches consensus on UCC, Forest Act, ULB reservation