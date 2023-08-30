Mizoram: Over 3 kg heroin seized, 4 Assam residents arrested

Aizawl: Heroin weighing over 3 kg was seized and four persons from Assam were arrested in two separate operations in Mizoram, officials said on Wednesday.
Officers of the Excise and Narcotics Department seized 1.31 kg of heroin at Tuirial near Aizawl on August 25. Two persons were arrested and a truck that was transporting the drugs was seized, they said.
The accused were identified as Ali Hussain Laskar (40) and Sebul Haque Barbhuiya (28), both residents of Assam’s Cachar district, they added.
In Saitual district, 2 kg of heroin was seized at Seiling on Monday and a pickup van that was being used for transporting the drugs was impounded, officials said.
Those arrested in the operation were identified as Bokul Uddin (23) and Sabil Ali (24), both from Assam’s Karimganj district.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The seized heroin was smuggled from Myanmar, officials said.
All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.
Also Read | Mizoram elections: Twenty-member Election Commission team in state
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Over 3 kg heroin seized, 4 Assam residents arrested
- Sikkim CM meets members of Tibetan Parliament in exile
- Worm found in woman’s brain: Here’s how to keep safe from parasites
- Indian Army, Himalayan Mountaineering Institute to jointly climb Mt Chomo Yummo
- Nagaland launches Tele-MANAS to fight mental health challenges
- Assam plans to launch ‘knowledge hub’, urban affairs institute