Mizoram: ZPM forges alliance with HPC ahead of assembly elections

Aizawl: Mizoram’s main opposition party, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), has formed an electoral alliance with Hmar People’s Convention (HPC) ahead of the upcoming state assembly polls. An agreement was signed between the two parties in Sakawrdai village in the northeastern part of the state on Tuesday.

The pre-poll agreement was signed by ZPM vice president Kenneth Chawngliana on behalf of ZPM and HPC president Rohringa on behalf of HPC at the Hmar dominated village of Sakawrdai.

The HPC will extend full support to the ZPM in the assembly polls, due to be held later this year, without fielding any candidates on its own to ensure that the ZPM candidates are elected to the state assembly, the agreement stated.

ZPM pledged to aid the families of Hmar martyrs and ex-HPC members, alongside granting subjects to SHC and establishing proper service rules if victorious. Both Chawngliana and Rohringa expressed dedication to realising the alliance’s goals, considering past agreements that went unfulfilled.

HPC, now a political party, initially fought for an autonomous district council from 1989 to 1994. A peace accord with the former Congress government led to a development council. However, discontent spawned HPC-D, which continued the insurgency until a 2018 accord with the Mizoram government formed the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC).

The council has 12 constituencies comprising 31 villages in Hmar dominated northeastern part of Mizoram and covers three assembly constituencies- Serlui, Tuivawl and Chalfilh.

