Mizoram elections: Twenty-member Election Commission team in state

Aizawl: A 20-member team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will arrive in Aizawl on a two-day visit on Wednesday to oversee preparedness for the Assembly elections slated to be held in the next few months, officials said.

The delegation will be headed by the chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Apart from Kumar, the team will include three constitutional authorities and other 17 officials, officials said.

During its two-day visit, the ECI team will meet chief secretaries, the Director General of Police (DGP) and secretaries, and representatives of political parties.

They will also interact with state icons, persons with disabilities (PwD) voters and young voters and will hold a press conference on Thursday.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan are likely to be held in October and November. The commission had last week visited Chhattisgarh to update itself on the poll preparedness there.

The term of the legislative assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year.

In the 40-member Mizoram assembly, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has 27 members, the main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)- has 6, the Congress- has 5 and the BJP has one member.

Dr. K. Beichhua, who resigned as minister in December last year and was later expelled from the MNF said he will join BJP before the assembly polls.

