A special court in Mizoram’s Champhai has sentenced a 30-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting a minor.
Special judge Sylvie Zomuanpuii Ralte convicted Vanhreluaia under the POCSO Act and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Saturday.
The special judge also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 against the convict and with one default, he will undergo an additional 2 years imprisonment.
Vanhreluaia had taken out a 5-year-old girl from her home in Champhai and sexually molested her.
The incident occurred in 2019 in a locality of east Mizoram’s Champhai town near the Myanmar border.
The girl’s friends had complained to the police following which Vanhreluaia was arrested.
