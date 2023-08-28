Mizoram: Man alleged to have killed 11-year-old boy arrested

The prime accused of murdering an 11-year-old mentally challenged boy has been arrested.
Police refused to disclose the identities of the accused for security reasons.
A mentally challenged boy from Mamit town was found dead on August 23 after he had gone missing for five days.
Police have taken several people for questioning, and two of them were prime suspects, were detained by police.
One of the prime suspects has confessed his crime before police on Saturday.
The accused was shifted from Mamit to Central Jail in Aizawl on Saturday.
