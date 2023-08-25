Mizoram: Former Congress minister KS Thanga joins ZPM

Aizawl: Former Mizoram agriculture minister and senior Congress leader KS Thanga, who quit his party in June, formally joined the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) on Thursday, sources in the ZPM camp said.
He was inducted into the ZPM during a campaign kickoff programme for the assembly polls held at Vanapa Hall here, sources said.
Thanga resigned as a primary member of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on June 9.
He was a member of Congress’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), which was recently dissolved by Lalsawta.
In his resignation letter, Thanga had pointed out seven reasons for his resignation as the primary member of Congress. He criticised Lalsawta for allegedly not following the party constitution and acting unilaterally.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He had also accused Lalsawta of forcing Lal Thanhawla to resign as the party chief in 2021 before the expiry of his term.
Thanga joined the Congress in 1994 and was elected for two consecutive terms between 2008 and 2018.
He was inducted as a parliamentary secretary for 8 years before becoming a minister of state in the erstwhile Congress government.
Also Read | Mizoram bridge collapse to be probed by 4-member expert committee
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- China, Bhutan hold boundary talks, agree on ‘3-step roadmap’
- India’s cities mission a smart earner for private firms
- Assam: Handloom exhibition celebrating Karbi culture held in Kohora
- Sikkim: CAP leader Ganesh Rai interrogated in alleged fraud case
- Manipur scientist says ISRO’s next goal is to send Indians to space
- Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, World C’ships final