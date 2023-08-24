Aizawl: Mizoram launched a digital health Microsite on Wednesday as part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). The Microsite in Aizawl is the first of 100 such sites planned for nationwide implementation.
ABDM Microsites are special locations chosen for involving small and medium private healthcare providers.
The Microsite project aims to transfer all healthcare facilities, including private clinics, small hospitals, and laboratories, into ABDM-enabled sites for nationwide access to digital health services.
RS Sharma, NHA CEO, highlighted the importance of this initiative, emphasising its role in digitising healthcare services on a large scale and reaching out to various private healthcare providers. “The efforts by Mizoram team have resulted in Aizawl becoming the first ABDM Microsite in India. NHA looks forward to similar enthusiastic response from other state teams,” he added.
Betsy Zothanpari Sailo, Additional Secretary of Health and Family Welfare in Mizoram, said that the Mizoram team had worked diligently to ensure successful implementation. She further said, “With digital services at our health facilities and secure access to digital health records, the patients shall benefit the most.”
The ABDM state directors will oversee the process, while NHA will provide financial support and general advice. Local teams will work with healthcare providers to explain ABDM’s advantages, get them involved, and help with digital record-keeping.
Patients will be able to link their health records generated at these facilities with their Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHAs) using ABDM-enabled Personal Health Record (PHR) applications on their phones, an official release from
Mizoram’s successful initiative follows pilot projects in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Surat, NHA officials stated.
